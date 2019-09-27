|
June 2, 1945 - September 22, 2019
Allen R Klaus, age 74, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019. Allen was born June 2, 1945. He was a caring husband to Jackie Klaus, brother to Gloria Matheny, father to Jeffry (wife Mary Klaus) and Christian Klaus, and grandfather to Grace, Victoria, Noah, Emily, Luke, and Isabella Klaus. He was a pillar of Our Lady of the Lake University, at which he worked for almost three decades as Vice President of Finance and Facilities. He was an avid outdoorsman, skilled craftsman, builder, mechanic, electrician, and an intellectual wealth of knowledge.
A visitation for Allen will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A funeral service will occur Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A reception will occur Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148.
At 2:00 PM there will be a private interment for immediate family only.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 27, 2019