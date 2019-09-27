Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Klaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen R. Klaus


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen R. Klaus Obituary
June 2, 1945 - September 22, 2019
Allen R Klaus, age 74, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019. Allen was born June 2, 1945. He was a caring husband to Jackie Klaus, brother to Gloria Matheny, father to Jeffry (wife Mary Klaus) and Christian Klaus, and grandfather to Grace, Victoria, Noah, Emily, Luke, and Isabella Klaus. He was a pillar of Our Lady of the Lake University, at which he worked for almost three decades as Vice President of Finance and Facilities. He was an avid outdoorsman, skilled craftsman, builder, mechanic, electrician, and an intellectual wealth of knowledge.

A visitation for Allen will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A funeral service will occur Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148. A reception will occur Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148.

At 2:00 PM there will be a private interment for immediate family only.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com for the Klaus family.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now