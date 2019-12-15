Home

Hillcrest Funeral Home
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Allen Johnson
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:30 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
Burial
Following Services
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Allen Wilburt Johnson


1917 - 2019
Allen Wilburt Johnson Obituary

Allen Wilburt Johnson, born in Buffalo, NY on September 26, 1917, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2019 at the age of 102. He is preceded in death by his parents, Idoff and Anna Johnson; wife, Nancy; and three sisters.

Sporting his signature cowboy hat, he was an avid reader, wild west enthusiast, hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman, who delighted everyone with his humor, wisdom, and countless stories. In World War II, he served in the Merchant Marine in the Pacific. He was a Christian man, loving husband, and devoted father.

He is survived by his sons, A. Karl Johnson (Jessica Franklin), Richard E. Johnson (Kim), N. Paul Johnson (Julie Brazeal), and Philip M. Johnson (Deana); grandchildren, Mark A. Johnson, Moire Johnson, Tracy Moore, Timothy Johnson, Kristy Hauenstein, Eric Johnson, Courtney Mares, Andrew Mares, Lauren Blanco, Angela Johnson, and Mark I. Johnson; and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home.

A Chapel service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 beginning at 8:30 A.M. followed by a 9:15 AM departure for burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
