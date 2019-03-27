|
February 12, 1960 - March 24, 2019
Allison Marie Sanders, daughter of Daniel L. Sanders, a now retired employee,of the Express-News.
Allison was born on February 12 1960 and passed from this Life on March 24, 2019 at age 59 to eternal life with Christ the LORD. She fought long and hard against Metastatic breast cancer from 2005 until her death. While going through intense treatments, she dedicated all of her remaining time and energy in Loving support for other Cancer victims.
Private celebrations of Life, will be held in Arizona, Texas, and her birth-place, Columbus,Ohio in the near future She leaves behind her son Daniel; 2 sisters, her father, and many, many loving friends.
