ALMA H. GARCIA


1922 - 2020
ALMA H. GARCIA Obituary

Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live even if he dies, and the one who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?" John 11: 25.

Alma Hortense Garcia, age 98 passed away in her sleep Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was the precious wife of Joseph R. Garcia and beloved mother of 3 children. She invested her years as a loving wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Before having children, she worked as a nurse's aide at Santa Rosa Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph; and her daughter, Margo Sabater.

Alma Garcia is survived by her sons, Alfred J. Garcia and wife Angie of The Colony, TX and Lionel D. Garcia and his wife Phyllis of Flower Mound, Texas; her grandchildren, Adam Garcia, Laura Wickett, Diana Pergande and Alicia Garcia; and great-grandchildren, Lydia Pearl Wickett and Hazel Marie Wickett. Her family and a host of friends mourn her passing.

A private service will be held at Porter Loring North. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2020
