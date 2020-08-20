1/1
ALMA ISLAS
1962 - 2020
Alma Islas age 57 entered into rest on August 15, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1962 in San Antonio, TX.

She is survived by her sons Jeremiah and Jose Islas; sisters Maria T, Barbara Ann, Margaret, Yolanda, Amelia and Dayna. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, many family members and friends. She will be deeply missed and was loved by many!

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home.

Procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a Chapel Sevice at 9:00 AM at Brookehill Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.missionparks.com under the obituary section.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
