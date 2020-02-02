|
|
Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 20, 1930, Alma Magdalene Phillips Pack Fischer (Maggie) of San Antonio passed away passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a brief illness at age 89. Maggie is survived by sons Gary Stephen Pack (Sue Cohen), Samuel Paul Pack (Annie), William David Pack (Shirley), Mark Lloyd Pack (Cesar Arreaza), Brian Scott Pack (Suzanne), and daughter Karen Kay Pack Rufer (Bryan). She is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie Ramirez (John), Amber Gailey (Kurt), Wade Pack (Melissa), Clifford Pack, Kathryn Pack, and Kate Skiff (Joey). Maggie also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Voigt Center located at 701 El Portal in San Antonio. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020