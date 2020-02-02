Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Voigt Center
701 El Portal
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Alma Magdalene Phillips Pack "Maggie" Fischer

Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 20, 1930, Alma Magdalene Phillips Pack Fischer (Maggie) of San Antonio passed away passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a brief illness at age 89. Maggie is survived by sons Gary Stephen Pack (Sue Cohen), Samuel Paul Pack (Annie), William David Pack (Shirley), Mark Lloyd Pack (Cesar Arreaza), Brian Scott Pack (Suzanne), and daughter Karen Kay Pack Rufer (Bryan). She is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie Ramirez (John), Amber Gailey (Kurt), Wade Pack (Melissa), Clifford Pack, Kathryn Pack, and Kate Skiff (Joey). Maggie also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Voigt Center located at 701 El Portal in San Antonio. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
