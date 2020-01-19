|
|
Alma Margaret (Baetz) Geyer, age 89 went to be with the Lord on Sunday January 12, 2020 in Selma, Texas. Alma was born October 10, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to Elsie and Joseph Baetz. Alma is survived by her husband Leonard Geyer, sons Larry Dunn (Brenda), and Charles (Eddie) Dunn (Laura), as well as 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She graduated from Brackenridge High School, and retired from Texaco Inc. as a Paralegal. Alma loved crafting and painting, doing many craft shows, and building stained glass windows at New Hope Lutheran Missouri City, TX., and Christ the King Lutheran Church, Universal City, TX She loved her grand children and great grand children very much, cooking, gardening, and her dogs.
There will be a memorial service held at Christ the King Lutheran Church Universal City, Texas on January 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
You are invited to sign the guest book at Schertz Funeral Home, www.schertzfuneralhome.com.
Donations can be made in memory of Alma Geyer to Christ the King Lutheran Church or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Fl 33131.
Mark your check "In Memory of Alma Geyer".
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020