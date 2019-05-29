Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
For more information about
Alma Alvarado
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Alvarado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Sedillo Alvarado

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alma Sedillo Alvarado Obituary
MAY 25, 2019
Alma Sedillo Alvarado age 71 of San Antonio went to be with our Lord on Saturday May 25, 2019. Alma was preceded in death by her parents: Daniel R. Sedillo, Rosa O. Olivarri, brother Mauricio Sedillo. She is survived by her children: Robert Alvarado (Leticia), Jerry Alvarado (Barbara), Lisa Rodriguez (Jason) and their father Rodolfo Alvarado. Siblings Azalia Villarreal, Rebecca Rios, Rosemary Orellano and Daniel Sedillo. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Alma was born in San Antonio on January 4, 1948. She attended South San High School and received her certificate as an LVN from St. Philip's.

Her career included several hospitals, Ophthalmology, Home Health and eventually retired from Audie Murphy's VA Hospital.
Alma also became a business co-owner of the family restaurant Casa Sedillo and later a laundromat.

She co-founded Edgewood Family Network, was a member of Communities Organized for Public Service and a dedicated parishioner of Holy Rosary Church. Alma loved being in her garden, the beach and with family and friends.

Visitation begins Thursday, May 30 at 5pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass Friday, May 31 at 11:30 am at Holy Rosary Church.
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now