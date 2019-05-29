|
MAY 25, 2019
Alma Sedillo Alvarado age 71 of San Antonio went to be with our Lord on Saturday May 25, 2019. Alma was preceded in death by her parents: Daniel R. Sedillo, Rosa O. Olivarri, brother Mauricio Sedillo. She is survived by her children: Robert Alvarado (Leticia), Jerry Alvarado (Barbara), Lisa Rodriguez (Jason) and their father Rodolfo Alvarado. Siblings Azalia Villarreal, Rebecca Rios, Rosemary Orellano and Daniel Sedillo. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Alma was born in San Antonio on January 4, 1948. She attended South San High School and received her certificate as an LVN from St. Philip's.
Her career included several hospitals, Ophthalmology, Home Health and eventually retired from Audie Murphy's VA Hospital.
Alma also became a business co-owner of the family restaurant Casa Sedillo and later a laundromat.
She co-founded Edgewood Family Network, was a member of Communities Organized for Public Service and a dedicated parishioner of Holy Rosary Church. Alma loved being in her garden, the beach and with family and friends.
Visitation begins Thursday, May 30 at 5pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass Friday, May 31 at 11:30 am at Holy Rosary Church.
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019