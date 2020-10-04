Alonzo L. Guerra, Jr., of San Antonio, TX, born November 20, 1933, returned to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Alonzo is preceded in death by his mother, Aurora L. Gonzales and father Alonzo Guerra, sisters Ann Greer (Ed),and Naomi Gilmore (William). He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances G. Guerra, daughters, Diane G. Guerra (George Claire), and Melinda G. Ploch (William). Brothers, Harry Guerra (Emma) and Frank Gonzales (Barbara). His 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Alonzo served in the U.S. Army & retired after 48 years as a Civil Servant. He was a true family man. Dedicating his life to his family. As a son, he did everything to ensure his mother was taken care of. After marriage, he did the same for his wife. To benefit his family, he took on the role as the main caregiver to his daughters, allowing his wife to succeed in her 50 year career at her credit union, Credit Human Federal Credit Union. He was, and will remain a constant in the lives of his grandchildren. Each of them knew and felt the deep love he had for each of them. He will always be remembered for his many words of wisdom and advice but most of all, for his unending care and love for all of his family.

Services will be held on October 7, 2020 beginning with a visitation from 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m., a Rosary at 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., and a Mass at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 4411 Moana Dr, San Antonio, TX 78218.

A burial will follow without police escort to First Memorial Park, 20425 SH-16 South, Von Ormy, TX 78073.