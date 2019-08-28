|
September 29, 1942 - August 16, 2019
Alonzo Roberto Gonzales Sr. went to be with our Lord on August 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 29, 1942, Alonzo was the first of 12 children born to Rosa Vigil Gonzales and Enrique Dominguez in Fort Stockton, TX. Proud Navy Corpsman from 1964-1968. Attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX and completed his B.S. Degree in Science. He taught over 37 years. During this time, he also completed his Master's degree in Administration. Alonzo was passionate about his family, dancing to Tejano music, socializing amongst friends, & teaching. He leaves behind his children: Wilahymina Rodriguez, Alonzo Jr., James & 4 grandchildren, He is preceded in death by his mother Rosa, 2 sisters and 2 brothers, and leaves behind 4 sisters, 3 brothers and numerous other family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Rosary service will be held on August 29th, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels, at 7:00pm. Funeral procession to start Friday August 30th, 2019 at 8:30am from Mission Park, Mass at St. James Catholic Church at 9:00am and on to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 28, 2019