January 11, 1931 - July 18, 2019
Alphonse John Kotara of San Antonio, Texas passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Kosciusko, Texas January 11, 1931, he was the son of Steve Kotara and Bertha (Sheffler) Kotara. On October 5, 1954 he married his sweetheart, Eleanor Jaskinia in Cestahowa, Texas. Alphonse served in the Texas National Guard 36 Infantry and 736 Ordinance. Ultimately, he retired from San Antonio Independent School District after 41 years. Alphonse was a man in service of his Heavenly Father; he was a Charter Member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and served as President of the Church Council. He was also an active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He served as President of the Catholic Life Insurance Branch 200 and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4315. Alphonse is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Raymond Kotara and Ann Medley. He is dearly missed by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor Jaskinia Kotara; children, Steven Kotara (Janice), Karen Kotara Brosch (Darrell), Robert Kotara (Linda), and William Kotara (Tracy); grandchildren, Lauren Moranski, Emily Skinner, Evan Kotara, Cameron Kotara, Ty Kotara, Mason Kotara, and Tanner Kotara; great-grand children, Cecilia Moranski and Waylon Skinner; siblings, Theresa Frankowiak, Sidonia Kyrish, Joan Pruski, Anthony Kotara, Mary Tidwell, and John Kotara; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, 5:00pm-7:00pm, followed by the Rosary Vigil at 7:00pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.
FUNERAL MASS
Monday, July 22, 2019
10:00am
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Martinez, Texas
A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at St. Ann's Parish Cemetery in Kosciusko, Texas. Father Rodolfo Caballero will be officiant of the services.
