February 15, 1946 - August 4, 2019
Alta Jo Anderson-Koch, age 73, passed away August 4, 2019. She was born in San Antonio on February 15, 1946 to William and Joyce Anderson. She is survived by her husband, David Koch; step- children, Jill Hiney, Karl Koch, Kristen Helkey; brother, Gilbert Anderson; 10 step-grandchildren; nephew Don Anderson and niece Debbie Constante. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm with a rosary at 7pm at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home.
Graveside service at 11am Friday, August 9, 2019 at San Fernando Cemetery #2, 746 Castroville Rd, 78237.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 6, 2019