Alton Glenwood Massey, February 23, 1934 - September 22, 2019 was born in Princeton North Carolina to Cleophus & Beulah Massey. He graduated from Richard B. Harrison High school & joined the United States Army in 1953. He met Nellie Marie Bowden at the age of 16 and they married August 13th 1955. While in the military he was educated in Basic and Advanced Laboratory Procedures, Faculty Development and Advanced Unit Blood Bank Technical Courses. He retired as a Sergeant First Class from the United States Army in 1973 as a Medical Laboratory Specialist, receiving a Good Conduct Medal & National Defense Service Medal.
Alton worked part-time at Robert B. Green Memorial Hospital while in the ARMY before retiring. He started worx:ing full-time in the Blood Bank department at Bexar County Hospital (now University Health System) in 1973.
Alton is preceded in death by his parents Cleophus and Beulah Massey, sister Lois (Massey) Howard, and brother Leon Massey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Nellie B. Massey, daughters Lois Marie Williams, Anita Y. Patterson (husband Michael-deceased), Diana Wilson-Burks (husband Dell).
Sister Lila Williams and brother-in-law Leroy Williams. Grandchildren Dr. Mohktar Morgan (wife Danielle), Charisma Bythwood (husband Willie) , Michelle Patterson (Orlando), and Anniyah Brianna Burks. He has 10 great grandchildren. He has to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held
October 4th at Resurrection Baptist Church 1002 Live Oak Rd, Schertz, TX 78154 Services 11:00 - 12:30
Viewing 10:00 - 10:45
Internment will be 1:45 at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery
Published in Express-News on Oct. 3, 2019