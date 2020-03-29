|
Alton Stephen Applewhite, Jr., better known as 'Bubba', a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend went home to be with his Jesus, Family, and Friends on March 19, 2020.
Bubba was born on October 26, 1940 in San Antonio, TX, to Alton and Mariana Applewhite. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958. He knew and worked for John Wayne, Bajack Productions, in several movies including Alamo, and Horse Soldiers. Bubba attempted school for a while but there was a draw to other challenges and opportunities including Ranch Management, Sales, entertainment (restaurant, bar, hospitality, etc.), 18 wheelers. When his Dad, Alton Sr., was ill, he was called home to manage and operate Applewhite's Garage.
While working in Dallas, in 1984 Bubba met his wife, Karen, thru a friend of hers. And to make a 'long story short' they've been together ever since. Not wanting to rush into anything, Bubba and Karen were married on Maui, Hawaii, October 22, 1997. While they were getting married, friends and family received an invitation to their Shin-Dig' 3 weeks later to celebrate their marriage.
So many good times and memories whether it was traveling (cruises, Niagara Falls, Calgary Stampede, Tucson, Colorado, and so on); hosting events, Karaoke, parades (including St. Patrick's Day downtown Dallas, Cowboy Christmas in Bowie, 4th of July); golfing with friends, Sr Oil Belt, tournaments. In addition, let's not forget the great times and trips on his Harley.Because of his horses and a mule team called 'Huey & Duey', they, decided to buy a place in the country, after discovering and buying a special place in the Bowie at the Amon Carter Lake area in 1997. Upon completely retiring in 2007, the house in Double Oak/Metroplex was sold. Small town country life created fun and memories of friendships, Golf, Amon Carter Lake, rolling hills, friends, and church family.
Bubba was preceded in death by his Mother, Mariana, and Father, Alton, brother David Sterling, and Grand-daughter Kelsi.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his 3 sons: Tod and his wife Stephanie live in Portland/Gregory, son Andy and his wife Jenn live in Bulverde, and 3rd son Chad and M'Lea live in College Station; in addition, 4 granddaughters, 6 grandsons, 3 great-grand daughters and 2 great-grand sons; sister Mariana and husband Buddy Monaco of Boerne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Bubba's Celebration of Bubba's Life announced and held in Bowie at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.