January 25, 1928 - April 3, 2019
Alvin Joseph Schumacher; born in Atchison, Kansas on January 25,1928, passed away on April 3, 2019 in San Antonio. He lived in Topeka, KS, Milwaukee, WI, and Kenosha, WI.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Anne Swaim; father, Alvin; mother, Agnes; brother, Robert; and sister Elizabeth.
Al's life revolved around his love of Catholic faith and his family. Music was an important part of his life as well.
Al is survived by his wife, Diane, whom he met in 1947 and married in 1949; seven children: Mike, Gary (Vickie), Mark (Mary Ellen), Sue Stegbauer (Mark), Jim ("Just Mary" Sullivan), Mary Kay Sherman (Johnny), Teresa Villanueva (Javier); 20 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 rom 5:00p.m-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Services will continue with a 10:00a.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 20523 Huebner, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A procession will depart the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. for a 2:00 p.m. interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charitable organizations.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019