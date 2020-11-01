Alvin Woods was born on July 1, 1935 in Liberty Hill, TX to Emmen Preston & Myrtle Freddie Woods. He was raised with his brother and two sisters in Burnet, TX. He was reunited with his beloved wife, Patricia (Hobbs) Woods, in the arms of Jesus, on October 11, 2020.

Alvin's athletic success in Burnet led him to what was to become his second home and second family…Southwest Texas University. As a 4-year letter winner in football and having the opportunity to play basketball and baseball, he formed some of the greatest friendships and relationships which shaped his life. Over 60 years later, these friendships were still just as strong and the uniqueness of the "SWT Bunch" is something rarely seen and was cherished by "Pee Wee" and Patricia their entire lives.

Alvin started his career as a coach, with head football coaching stops at Luling, Buda, Carrizo Springs, and his final stop as the first head coach at San Antonio Jay HS. Following his coaching career, Alvin "Pete" went to work selling athletic goods for C & S Sports in San Antonio. With Oshman Athletic Goods purchase of C & S two years later, he began a 30 + year career of serving the hundreds of coaches in south Texas who he considered not just his friends but his extended family.

Alvin is survived by his children Rue Dunn (Larry) and Timothy Woods (Kim), his grandchildren Paige Keto (Steven), Kaitlin Woods, Jacob Woods, Ethan Woods, and Addison Woods, and his great grandchildren Charlotte Keto, Hazel Prado, and Sunny Prado.

He is also survived by Geneva Woods (Sonny) of Burnet and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, the absolute love of his life, Patricia (Hobbs) Woods, his parents, his brother, Emmen Preston (Sonny) Woods Jr., and sisters Geneva Wilson and Phyllis Plummer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation in his honor. Please visit www.thscef.com to donate.

Finally, a very special thank you to Caring Solutions – Debbie, Karen, and Kaley and their Angels on earth - Irias, Anna, Quana, and Ben who dad simply could not do without and Compassus Hospice for their care at his end.

A memorial service for Alvin will be held at the Aggie Park Banquet Hall, 6205 West. Ave. San Antonio TX. 78213 on Sunday, November 15th at 2:30pm. The family invites all in attendance to share dessert and conversation following the service.