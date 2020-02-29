|
Alvin Thomas "Al" Pawlik Sr., of Harker Heights, Texas, went to be with our Lord on February 25, 2020. He was born in Koscuisko, Wilson County, Texas, on December 29, 1935. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in San Antonio in 1953, and received his associate's degree from Vincennes University in 1985. He married the love of his life, Marian Schmidt, on June 25, 1955.
Al joined the 112th Armored Cavalry Regiment of the Texas Army Guard on May 6, 1953. He served in the National Guard on active duty for a total of 42 years. He achieved the enlisted rank of Command Sergeant Major and was later appointed Chief Warrant Officer and rose through the ranks, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He traveled promoting the Army Personnel Records Keeping System to all National Guard units in the United States. He later was appointed the Team Chief of the National Guard's Mobilization Readiness Program. Following his retirement from the Army National Guard, he went on to work for the Texas Railroad Commission for six years.
Al and Marian were charter members of Holy Name Catholic Church in San Antonio, where Al served on the Pastoral Council. Upon moving to the Round Rock area in 1970, he served on the Pastoral Council of St. Williams Catholic Church and was a Communion Minister and Lector. The family relocated to the Austin area where Al volunteered at St. Louis Catholic Church. After moving to Marble Falls, he served as the head usher of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. After the death of his wife, Al moved in with his daughter and her family in Harker Heights. He joined St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen, where he served as both an usher and a sacristan. Al was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. In his younger years, he was a Boy Scout Master and Little League baseball coach.
He loved spending time with his wife, Marian, working in the yard with her (helping her with her gardening) and taking her on trips to the casinos in Louisiana. He was also a handyman, who did home repairs for the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He enjoyed being an avid deer hunter as well.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian S. Pawlik, his mother and father, Mattie and Henry Pawlik, and sister Gladys Pawlik Johnson. He is survived by his four children: Alvin Pawlik Jr. of San Antonio, Dale Pawlik of San Antonio, Mike Pawlik and his wife, Cherie, of Cedar Creek, and Kristi (Pawlik) Dominguez and her husband, David, of Harker Heights; nine grandchildren: Aaron and Rachelle Pawlik of San Antonio, Amanda (Pawlik) and Isaac Garza of Clearwater, FL, Andrea Pawlik, Amber Pawlik and fiancé Andy Rice of Las Colinas, Kelly and David Lambert of Leander, Kayla Pawlik and fiancé Stephan Kessler of Kyle, Keaton Pawlik of Webberville, Benjamin Dominguez of Harker Heights, and Jonathan Dominguez of Harker Heights. Al also enjoyed being a Great Grandpa to six great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6-7pm followed by a rosary from 7-8pm at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls.
A funeral mass for Al will be said on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Marble Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, Marble Falls.
Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com