ALVINO G. CARDENAS JR.
1943 - 2020
Alvino G Cardenas Jr., 76 of San Antonio went to be with the lord on July 24, 2020. He was born in Cotulla, TX, on December 19, 1943. He graduated from Charlotte, TX. He served in the U. S. Army from June 1965 until March 1967. He worked as a professional meat cutter. He married Rafala on August 30, 1967. They were married for 52 years. Alvino enjoyed visiting the casinos, fishing, camping and spending time with family.

He is survived by his loving wife Rafala, son Adrian B.; daughters Rebecca Buentello husband Anthony, Katherine Higle husband Leroy, Veronica Rios husband Robert, and Elvira Ann; brothers Jesus, George, Gilbert and Enrique; sisters Gloria and Ernestina; 17 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents Alvino Cardenas and Christina G Cardenas, brother Antonio Cardenas, and sisters Alicia Alaniz and Consuelo Alaniz.

A private visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. You may get with the family for more information.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Due to Covid 19 a 40-person maximum will be allowed in the chapel. Other attendees may view the Funeral service on the outdoor screen or live streamed. You may contact the family for more information. Interment at Mission Burial Park




Published in Express-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral service
09:00 AM
live streamed
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
