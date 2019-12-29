|
|
Alwin G. Wilson, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2019, he has gone to join his father, brother, and grandparents in eternal rest. Alwin was born in Laredo, Texas on November 15, 1959 to Beatice Martini Wilson and Jimmy Joe Wilson. He is survived by his sister Cynthia (Darryl) Shaneyfelt, brother James (Kay) Wilson, nephews Thomas (Renee) White, Daniel (Jamie) White, Scott (Diana) White, and Justin (Emily) Wilson, Scott (Deanna) Bigham, nieces Sharon (Dr. James) Boarder and Sasha (Joe) Montemayor. As well as eighteen grandnephews and four great grandnephews.
Alwin was a kind, loving, gentle soul and had the ability to make those around him always laugh and smile. His three dogs were the greatest loves he had aside from his family. He also enjoyed going out to eat, cheeseburgers were always his favorite.
Alwin will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Family will be receiving friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 6:00-8:00pm at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas. A Rosary Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 7:00pm. Burial to be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019