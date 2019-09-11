|
May 16, 1951 - August 27, 2019
Alyson Grace McHatton, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in San Antonio. She was a brilliant, cunning, fiercely driven supermom with stellar secretarial skills! She was born in San Antonio and spent most of her life here minus a jaunt to the West Coast for a bit and a few other southern states with her military husband. Alyson enjoyed working with seniors with disabilities as well as a bit of time in dental and cosmetology. Her best job was mother, housewife/ manager, confidant and best friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Patricia Campbell; and brother, Gibb Campbell. Our rock, buffer, and familial glue is survived by her husband of 50 years, Danny L. McHatton; son, Robert McHatton; daughter, Chris McHatton; and granddaughters, Shyanne and Aralynn.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
SUNDAY,
SEPTEMBER 15, 2019
3:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
Rev. John McClean will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Botanical Gardens.
