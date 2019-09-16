|
September 11, 2019
Alyssa (Ally) Paige Ruesing, 21, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born to Bradley Ruesing and Diane Weisert in Minot, North Dakota.
Ally graduated from Clark High School class of 2016. She was very active in school Pep Squad and Dance. Among her many interests and pass-time activities, Ally especially enjoyed her music, yoga, boating, hiking and spending time at Eisenhower Park. She had a deep love for animals.
She is survived by her loving parents, Bradley Ruesing and Diane Weisert Ruesing; sister, Abigail Calhoun and husband Cody; nephew, Dawson; paternal grandmother, Eileen Ruesing, maternal grandparents, Dona Holien Kary and Vernon Kary; Pet German Shepherd Dakota Bear; uncle's, cousins and many friends. She was proceeded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Ruesing.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home located at: 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 16, 2019