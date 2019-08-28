Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
San Martin De Porres Catholic Church
1950 - 2019
Amado Alejos Obituary
December 30, 1950 - August 21, 2019
Amado Alejos, born December 30, 1950 in San Antonio, TX, was called home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019 at the age of 68. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Eduvigen G. and Maria Alejos; brothers Eduvigen Alejos Jr., Hector and Ricardo Alejos. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 44 years, Virginia I. Alejos; children Alberto Pardo (Sarah Kloer), Yvette Alejos- Robinson (Mark), Raymond Pardo, Albert Pardo Jr., Amber Alejos, Amanda Alejos, Alex Pardo; grandchildren Mark, Isabella, and Mia; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and 3 sisters, as well as numerous extended family members. Amado enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking, working on cars, watching Kung-Fu and old western movies. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 28, 2019
