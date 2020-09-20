Amador D. Munoz born April 30, 1925 in Floresville, Texas to Pedro and Trinidad Munoz. He was called home by the Lord on September 11, 2020 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Delfina; sisters, Beatrice, Martha, and Rebecca. He is survived by his daughters Martha Munoz, Melinda Munoz, Rachel Munoz-Martinez (Bert); sister, Louisa Travieso (Ernest); grandchildren Bernice (Joe), Monica (Keith) Bianca, Jackie, Julia (Patrick); 6 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Amador enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and served in World War II where he was awarded the distinguished Silver Star medal for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy while serving with the 81st Infantry Division during World War II. Amador retired from civil service at Lackland AFB. He worked in the Carpentry shop, received several awards for his hard work and dedication.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 5pm-6pm and 6:30-7:30pm in The Angelus Chapel, limited capacity. Holy Mass Wednesday, September 23, at 1:00pm St. James Catholic Church. Private interment will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Antonio Food Bank.