Amador Sanchez went to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020, at the age of 93.

He was born on December 31, 1926 in Texarkana, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe E. Sanchez; mother, Petra Robledo; brothers, Frank and Pablo, and sisters, Maria, Bertha and Frances. Amador is survived by his loving children, Yolanda Vasquez (Javier), Amador Sanchez, Jr. (Lydia), Herman Dave Sanchez (Victoria), Olivia Ramirez (Richard) and Albert Sanchez (Beverly); 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Amador proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Pacific War. He was very proud to have served on the USS Intrepid. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Monday, October 26, 2020. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. You may sign online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.