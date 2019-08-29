|
|
02/17/1925 - 08/25/2019
Amalia Lugo Rodriguez, from Helotes, Texas, passed away to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019. She was 94 years. She was born in Gijedo, Coahuila, Mexico, to Alfredo Lugo, Sr. and Mercedes Lugo.
Amalia is preceded in death by her husband Robert, and her three siblings, Alfredo Lugo, Jr., Ricardo Lugo, and Carolina Lugo Tobar. She is survived by her brothers - Macario Lugo and Leopoldo Lugo, and many nephews and nieces.
The Visitation will be Friday, August 30 at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. - from 5PM to 9PM, with a Rosary at 7PM. Friends and family will meet at St. Phillip of Jesus - 142 E. Lambert 78204 - on Saturday, August 31 for a Mass at 9AM. Burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery - 1520 Harry Wurzbach 78209 - will take place on Tuesday, September 3 at 2:30PM in Shelter #3.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 29, 2019