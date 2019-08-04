San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church
8500 Cross Mountain Trail
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Amalia Prats


1938 - 2019
Amalia Prats Obituary
September 26, 1938 - July 27, 2019
Amalia Prats, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 26, 1938 to Hilario Gonzalez and Soledad Villalobos. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raul and Carlos Gonzalez; son, Steven Prats; and grandson, Nickolas Tanton. Amalia is survived by her loving husband, Robert Prats; children, Theresa Lark (Michael), Jason Prats (Kelly), Michael Prats (Amber) and Laura Alvord (Daniel); 9 grand- children; 4 great-grand children; brother, Armando Gonzalez (Rosemary); sisters, Rachel Farmer, Rose Asher (Robert) and Mary Gonzalez; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends starting at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.

Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio TX, 78255. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
