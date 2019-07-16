|
March 3, 1984 - July 2, 2019
Amanda Michelle Canales passed away July 2, at the young age of 35.
Mandy spent her life in the city where she was born, San Antonio, Texas.
She is survived by her loving daughter Aimsley Lanelle Canales who she cherished, her father Ralph Canales, Jr., step mother Karen Leighton-Canales, mother Johanna Dye, step father Leo Dye, her sister Christina Tyler and husband Paul and her sister Melissa Canales. She adored her nephew Parker and her niece Payton Tyler.
Amanda attended Hidden Forest Elementary, Eisenhour Middle School, Churchill HS, and Texas Tech Accelerated High School. Mandy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from The University of Texas, San Antonio in 2012, and worked in social media and marketing. In addition, she was a certified Army Caregiver working with the VA program and with dementia care patients.
A celebration of Amanda's life will take place at: Mission Park Funeral Chapels, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr., Friday July 19, at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Family Violence Prevention Services, fvps.org
Published in Express-News on July 16, 2019