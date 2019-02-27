December 9, 1945 - February 24, 2019

Amanda Marie Ochse Macdaniel passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, with her husband of 53 years at her side. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and dear friend to all. While her body ultimately failed her, Amanda's spirit never faltered and guided her home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



She gave back to her community by serving as an active member of the Battle of Flowers Association, the Assembly, The Junior League of San Antonio and The Green Hand Garden Club for many years. She was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church and felt very blessed to be part of the church's community. Amanda took great joy in her family and especially enjoyed the exploits of her six grandchildren.



She was married to the love of her life, Alfred M. Macdaniel, and she is survived by her husband and their four children: Liesl M. Noble (spouse, Don); Megan Macdaniel; Alfred M. Macdaniel, Jr. (Karon) and Clifton Macdaniel (Scotty); as well as her grandchildren: Virginia, Cooper and Walker Noble; Amelia Macdaniel; and George and Smith Macdaniel; her brother William W. Ochse, III (Carol); her sisters-in-law Cyndy C. Ochse and Gail Dingee; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Amanda H. Ochse and William W. Ochse, and her brother, Laurence H. Ochse.



The family would like to thank the loving caregivers, who tirelessly took great care of Amanda, Manie Avilez, Frances Rivera, Mary Ramirez, and Leane Garza.





FUNERAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2019

11:00 AM

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH

510 BELKNAP

RECEPTION TO FOLLOW



In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to either Christ Episcopal Church, Battle of Flowers Association or .



You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary