December 11, 1935 - May 24, 2019
Amanda went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Amanda was born on December 11, 1935 to Pablo and Dolores Garcia in Laredo, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Salvador Velasquez; sisters Ana Maria Mendoza and Yolanda Terrazos - Garza and brother Pablo Garcia, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Velasquez Segura (Gilbert), Diana Velasquez Terrazas, Deborah Velasquez Jaime, Sandra Velasquez-Herrera (Rene); son, David S. Velasquez (Teresa); sisters Norma Garcia, Norma "loly" Garcia, Mariaeugenia Perez (Arnulfo) and Hilda Garcia- Garza; grandchildren Michael Anthony Segura (Marisa Gonzalez), Christopher David Terrazas (Lauren Nicole), April Marie Segura, Veronica Renee Velasquez, Megan Maire Jaime - Arriaga (Omar), Melanie Michelle Jaime and Trey Herrera; great grandh cildren Savannah Marie Segura, Ariana Neveah Segura, Mikayla Arielle Segura, Bella Chavez, Cash Dylan Harper, Raymond Jayce Velasquez - Comacho, Rose Terrazas, Kaleb Allen Rackley, Josalynn Amanda Segura, Michaella Esperanza Arriaga and Alexander Reign Jaime - Cantu.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-6 pm with a Rosary to begin at 5. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission park Funeral Chapels South with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019