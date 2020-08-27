Amando Rogelio Peña was born to Ernestine O. Peña and Manuel T. Peña, in San Antonio, Texas, on November 22, 1951. He was the second oldest of five boys. From an early age, he was affectionately called "Mando" by family and friends and the nickname stayed with him all of his days. Mando departed his earthly life on August 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Ernestine Peña and his older brother, Manuel Peña , Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cynthia Solis Peña, daughters Barbara Peña Solis and Brittney Uriegas (José Uriegas), son, Brian Peña (Camille Peña), his brothers, Morris Peña, Michael Peña (Martha), William Peña (Yolanda), and his grandchildren, Gabrielle, Austin, Elise, Paige, Tyler, Claire, Sophia, and Oliva as well as many cherished nieces and nephews, beloved relatives, childhood friends, military friends, colleagues from St. Phillips Community College and his favorite golf buddies. A viewing will be held on 30 August 2020 from 12pm-6pm at Porter Loring North. Anyone who feels comfortable to attend during these uncertain times is welcome. Face masks and social distancing measures will be employed to keep everyone safe. The remainder of the services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions.

