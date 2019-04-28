March 19, 1936 - April 20, 2019

Aminda Uribe Villarreal passed away on April 20, 2019 peacefully. She was born daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Amador Uribe in San Ygnacio, Texas, on March 19, 1936. She was a college graduate from Texas A&I in Kingsville and obtained a master's degree in Education from Our lady of the Lake University. She was a determined woman and was very proud to have a college education. Aminda was a school teacher for 37 years mostly with Northside ISD. She retired from teaching Kindergarten, her love. She was an avid piano player, loved to sew dresses and crochet during her past time. Aminda was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who knew her. Her favorite saying, she instilled upon the family was to "always keep your head up and never look down!" Aminda is survived by her son, Rolando R. Villarreal and his wife Amy; son, Hector U. Villarreal and his wife Elizabeth; and her daughter, Laura L. Donnel and her husband Dr. James A. Donnel Jr.; her grandchildren Roland R. Villarreal Jr., Arthur Villarreal, Alyssa Villarreal Stelter and her husband Brent, Sean Villarreal, Amanda Donnel, Diana Donnel and Emma Donnel. She has one great-grandson, Sebastian Villarreal. Aminda is also survived by two older sisters who live in Laredo, Texas; Mrs. Ceila Ramirez and Mrs. Raquel Zapata. Aminda will be dearly missed. She is now home with her beloved husband in heaven, Francisco Villarreal. They are forever together. We would like to thank Ms. Susie Villarreal and staff, from Mi Casa Es Su Casa and Kindred Hospice Care for taking care of our mother. We are forever grateful. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at Porter Loring McCullough.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2019

7:00PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



MASS

THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2019

11:00AM

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH

13715 RIGGS RD, HELOTES, TX



Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.



