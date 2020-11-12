Amparo "Ampy" G. Diaz joined the Lord in her home, November 09, 2020.

Born to Gilibaldo Gonzalez, Sr. and Alejos Martinez Gonzalez in Falfurrias, TX. Ampy moved to San Antonio and met her love, Jesse, who regularly took her lunch money and bus ticket. Amparo and Jesse married February 5, 1955.

Ampy was very proud of her work at the Brooks USAF School of Aerospace Medicine from 1961-1997. Active with Harlandale Lions Club as Charter Members, past treasurer-secretary. Proud of volunteering at the Texas Lions Camp for blind children. Ampy was active at Mission Espada and Cabrini Catholic Churches, pushing Jesse to build Cabrini Church in 1981. Preceded in death by husband Jesse Diaz, daughter Alicia Diaz, siblings Abelardo Gonzales, Alicia Tallabas, Georgina Nava. Survived by daughter Virginia Diaz-Laughlin and husband, godson Eddie delaGarza and wife, two granddaughters, one grand-godson, two great-grandsons and numerous nieces/nephews.

Thanks to Terry Zepeda and Gisela Tellez for their help.

Rosary and visitation will be for the family on Friday at 6:30pm.

Mass Saturday November 14th 11:00am at the Mission Espada, Facebook Live broadcast on Virginia's page. Please bring your mask and chairs.

Interment at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.