1/1
AMPARO G. DIAZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AMPARO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Amparo "Ampy" G. Diaz joined the Lord in her home, November 09, 2020.

Born to Gilibaldo Gonzalez, Sr. and Alejos Martinez Gonzalez in Falfurrias, TX. Ampy moved to San Antonio and met her love, Jesse, who regularly took her lunch money and bus ticket. Amparo and Jesse married February 5, 1955.

Ampy was very proud of her work at the Brooks USAF School of Aerospace Medicine from 1961-1997. Active with Harlandale Lions Club as Charter Members, past treasurer-secretary. Proud of volunteering at the Texas Lions Camp for blind children. Ampy was active at Mission Espada and Cabrini Catholic Churches, pushing Jesse to build Cabrini Church in 1981. Preceded in death by husband Jesse Diaz, daughter Alicia Diaz, siblings Abelardo Gonzales, Alicia Tallabas, Georgina Nava. Survived by daughter Virginia Diaz-Laughlin and husband, godson Eddie delaGarza and wife, two granddaughters, one grand-godson, two great-grandsons and numerous nieces/nephews.

Thanks to Terry Zepeda and Gisela Tellez for their help.

Rosary and visitation will be for the family on Friday at 6:30pm.

Mass Saturday November 14th 11:00am at the Mission Espada, Facebook Live broadcast on Virginia's page. Please bring your mask and chairs.

Interment at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:30 PM
Mission Espada
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Mission Espada
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved