|
|
October 1, 1923 - May 13, 2019
Amparo J. Herrera, born October 1, 1923, was called home by the Lord on May 13, 2019, at the age of 95. She lived a quiet Christian life, centered around her family. Amparo loved her children and her grandchildren immensely. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband Daniel D. Herrera, parents Eloy and Candelaria Gutierrez, and her brother Eloy Gutierrez Jr. Amparo's legacy will live on in the hearts of her children Linda Ann Lombrano (John A.), Daniel Herrera Jr. (Zulema), George Edward Herrera (Christy), Richard Herrera (Norma), and Michael Herrera (Stephanie); 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grand children; siblings Olga Cortez, Mary Alice Jarmusch, Raymond Gutierrez, Salvador Gutierrez; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 7:30am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 for an 8am Funeral Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019