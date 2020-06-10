Amy Richmond Wortham, age 71, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on June 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born on December 20, 1948, in Mebane, North Carolina. After graduating high school in North Carolina, she completed degrees at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Amy met her husband of 40 years, William George Wortham, while working at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Together, they lived in Colorado, Hawaii, and California, before making their home in San Antonio.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Amy loved jazz music, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed home decorating. According to her family and friends, she made the best beef brisket they'd ever had. Amy was also a lifelong learner who loved to read and was knowledgeable about a wide variety of topics. Nonetheless, she conveyed her expertise to others with humility and kindness.

She is survived by her husband, William, daughter Joy Wortham Mitchell (Christopher), sons Emmitt Smith and Jonathan Wortham, and sister Thensa Pennix (William) of Mebane, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Richmond, father Frank Richmond, and brothers Joseph Richmond and John Frank Richmond.

Consistent with her wishes, her immediate family held a short graveside service in her memory at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in her memory.

