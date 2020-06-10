AMY RICHMOND WORTHAM
1948 - 2020
Amy Richmond Wortham, age 71, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on June 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born on December 20, 1948, in Mebane, North Carolina. After graduating high school in North Carolina, she completed degrees at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Amy met her husband of 40 years, William George Wortham, while working at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Together, they lived in Colorado, Hawaii, and California, before making their home in San Antonio.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Amy loved jazz music, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed home decorating. According to her family and friends, she made the best beef brisket they'd ever had. Amy was also a lifelong learner who loved to read and was knowledgeable about a wide variety of topics. Nonetheless, she conveyed her expertise to others with humility and kindness.

She is survived by her husband, William, daughter Joy Wortham Mitchell (Christopher), sons Emmitt Smith and Jonathan Wortham, and sister Thensa Pennix (William) of Mebane, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Richmond, father Frank Richmond, and brothers Joseph Richmond and John Frank Richmond.

Consistent with her wishes, her immediate family held a short graveside service in her memory at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in her memory.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 9, 2020
We Pray for Strength and comfort, Lean in and Lean on God during this sad time He will give each of you peace.
The Connally Family Connally
Family Friend
June 9, 2020
"Amy, I will always remember some of the best days of my childhood was spent with you when you came to live with us in Washington, D.C. You were more of a "big Sister" to me than a Cousin. In my adult years, I could always call on you for advise and we would talk for hours and hours. You will always hold a special place in my heart forever. Billy, Joy, Jonathan and Emmett, you all have my sincerest condolence and may you have peace, love and strength during this difficult time."
Carolyn Hobbs
Family
June 9, 2020
I have known Amy my whole life. She was my second cousin. I will always remember her wonderful smile and love of fun. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May God comfort, strengthen and keep you all
Jennifer aka Jenny Graves
Family
June 9, 2020
Aunt Amy, you will be truly missed by all the family....we will remember your smile and funny stories and never forget all the things you have done for us. To Billy, Joy, Jonathan and Emmitt we are with you during this time even though we are miles apart. May God continue to bless the family....
Anita Faynette Pennix
Family
