Ana Amelia Zúñiga passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A daughter of Laredo's founding families, Ana graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1951 and Incarnate Word College in 1955 - valedictorian on both occasions.

Ana married her childhood sweetheart, Chuy Zúñiga and they began a family in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1962, new opportunities took them to San Antonio, until 1966 when they returned to their hometown, where she taught for another 15 years. Ana's deep commitment to her students and her love of teaching touched many, many, lives and she was always proud to hear of her students' achievements.

In Laredo, Ana served as President of the Society of Martha Washington and was honored to portray Martha Washington in 1987. She was one of three founding members of High Hope Volunteers, a Laredo women's group dedicated to providing charitable care for children with developmental disabilities.

Ana will be remembered for a wicked sense of humor, for stories of an adventurous childhood, and for an uncanny ability to calculate complex equations on command. Her energy was boundless, exhausting her own grandchildren well into her 65th year as she out-jumped a number of them in a bounce house. Her extraordinary devotion and dedication to her husband and family will never be forgotten.

Ana is survived by her children Gloria (Francisco) Canseco, Leticia (Roger) Bresnahan and Luis (Kelly) Zúñiga; her grandchildren Anna (Tyler) Drinkwine, Francisco Canseco Jr. (Nancy Beale), Carlos Canseco, Kevin Bresnahan, Genevieve Bresnahan, Gabriela Bresnahan, Jesús Luis Zúñiga IV, and Anastasia Zúñiga; and two great-granddaughters Emmy and Cecilia Drinkwine.

The family is eternally grateful to her committed and loving caretakers: Candelaria and Arnulfo Elizondo, Griselda Ceniceros, and Miguel Reyna. We are also grateful to her physician, Dr. Cesar Garcia, and her hospice nurse, Ashley Bukhari, for their exceptional care, to Heartis Memory Care and to Guiding Light Hospice staff, who provided peace and comfort in her last days.

A Memorial Mass for friends and family offered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church is planned for July 27th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Christian Dental Clinic (sachristiandental.org), North East Educational Foundation (foundation@neisd.net), or National Shrine of St. Jude (shrineofstjude.org).

