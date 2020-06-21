Ana Amelia Zúñiga
1934 - 2020
Ana Amelia Zúñiga passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A daughter of Laredo's founding families, Ana graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1951 and Incarnate Word College in 1955 - valedictorian on both occasions.

Ana married her childhood sweetheart, Chuy Zúñiga and they began a family in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1962, new opportunities took them to San Antonio, until 1966 when they returned to their hometown, where she taught for another 15 years. Ana's deep commitment to her students and her love of teaching touched many, many, lives and she was always proud to hear of her students' achievements.

In Laredo, Ana served as President of the Society of Martha Washington and was honored to portray Martha Washington in 1987. She was one of three founding members of High Hope Volunteers, a Laredo women's group dedicated to providing charitable care for children with developmental disabilities.

Ana will be remembered for a wicked sense of humor, for stories of an adventurous childhood, and for an uncanny ability to calculate complex equations on command. Her energy was boundless, exhausting her own grandchildren well into her 65th year as she out-jumped a number of them in a bounce house. Her extraordinary devotion and dedication to her husband and family will never be forgotten.

Ana is survived by her children Gloria (Francisco) Canseco, Leticia (Roger) Bresnahan and Luis (Kelly) Zúñiga; her grandchildren Anna (Tyler) Drinkwine, Francisco Canseco Jr. (Nancy Beale), Carlos Canseco, Kevin Bresnahan, Genevieve Bresnahan, Gabriela Bresnahan, Jesús Luis Zúñiga IV, and Anastasia Zúñiga; and two great-granddaughters Emmy and Cecilia Drinkwine.

The family is eternally grateful to her committed and loving caretakers: Candelaria and Arnulfo Elizondo, Griselda Ceniceros, and Miguel Reyna. We are also grateful to her physician, Dr. Cesar Garcia, and her hospice nurse, Ashley Bukhari, for their exceptional care, to Heartis Memory Care and to Guiding Light Hospice staff, who provided peace and comfort in her last days.

A Memorial Mass for friends and family offered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church is planned for July 27th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Christian Dental Clinic (sachristiandental.org), North East Educational Foundation (foundation@neisd.net), or National Shrine of St. Jude (shrineofstjude.org).

Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
June 19, 2020
Tio Chuy and Ana are now together. We all loved them dearly. May she rest in peace.
Berta Mac Gregor
Family
June 18, 2020
Dear Letti, We never got the chance to meet with your mom but working with you and experiencing your passion, commitment, and zeal to do the best, and now reading you mom's obituary, I know where you got all those qualities. I am very sorry for your loss but wish that all her love and memories give you the strength to bear it. Please let me know if I can be any assistance, I am always here for you. Take care - Shweta and Amit.
Shweta Bansal
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Gloria your mother sounded like an amazing person full of life. She is now with her Father in heaven where there is no suffering and just pure peace. May your family be comforted during this difficult time at the loss of your mother and may the memories bring you to the reality of her deep love for you during these difficult times. Prayers to the entire family.
Love,
Angel Madrid and Beatriz Hicks
Beatriz Hicks
Friend
