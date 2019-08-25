|
|
March 13, 1928 - August 21, 2019
Our beloved Mother, Ana C. Jeffery, born March 13, 1928, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the age 91. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents; husband, Carl F. Jeffery; and brother Alfredo Wall. Ana was a "jack of all trades"-earning a certificate of course completion in Auto Body Repair from Palo Alto College as well as being certified as a Master Gardener with the San Antonio Botanical Society. She was an active parishioner and a member of the Guadalupana Society at her Parish. Ana's legacy will live on in the hearts of her sons, Carl Jeffery and Albert Jeffery (Monique); and grandchildren Lauren, Christina, Gavin, Evelyn, and Emily. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 8:45am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 for a 10am Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, Tx. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019