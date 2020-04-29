Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
More Obituaries for ANA IZAGUIRRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANA GLORIA IZAGUIRRE

ANA GLORIA IZAGUIRRE Obituary

Ana Gloria Izaguirre born in Harlingen, Texas on January 24, 1941; went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020 at the age of 79. Gloria volunteered for over 49 years at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She spent 7 years as the Director of Religious Education, spent countless summers overseeing youth programs and taught CCD classes, for all ages, both at the church and in her home. Gloria founded the St. Lawrence Food Bank, serving families in need for nearly 17 years. Her commitment to the community is a genuine testament to the beautiful soul we will miss. Gloria was a true servant leader to her community. Her passion for family, church and Christ will always be remembered. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix Bermea and Francisca Solis Bermea. Survivors include her loving husband Jesus M. Izaguirre, daughters Gloria Ynostrosa, Miroslava Moreno and Esmeralda Martinez, sons Jesse Izaguirre, Jr. and Dagoberto Izaguirre, sisters Rosie Galvan, Maria Kena and Estrella Elizondo, brother Felix Bermea, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and other family members and friends.

Arrangements with:

Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2020
