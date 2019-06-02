Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Casa Del Rey Church
3685 Culebra Rd
Ana Maria R. Muñoz


Ana Maria R. Muñoz Obituary
OCTOBER 26, 1939 - MAY 26, 2019
On Sunday, May 26, 2019, Ana Maria R. Muñoz went Home to the Lord at the age of 79. Ana is survived by her children Stephen Jr. (Liz), David and Lisa; 11 grand children and 6 great- grandchildren. Ana served Jesus Christ alongside her husband, Pastor Esteban G. Muñoz for many years and was a servant to those who needed her. Her memory of love for her family and the church will live on for years to come. A celebration of her life will begin with a viewing on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5 P.M. followed by an evening service at 7 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapel North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr. Funeral service for Ana will begin at 10 A.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Casa Del Rey Church, 3685 Culebra Rd and burial will immediately follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www. missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019
