October 30, 1935 - July 29, 2019
Ana Maria Ybanez born on October 30, 1935; went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019 at the age of 83. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jesus Ybanez and parents Pedro and Helena Reyes. Survivors include her loving children: Theresa Ybanez, John Ybanez, David Ybanez, Rick Ybanez and Jonas Ybanez, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a celebration of her life to be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2019