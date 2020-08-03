1/1
ANABEL CABRERA
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANABEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AnaBel Cabrera age 59, went peacefully to be with our Lord on July 26, 2020. Born October 17th, 1960 to Frank and Janie Rocha. She married her soulmate Pedro Cabrera in 1983 and raised five loving children. To all who knew her, she was an exceptionally caring woman who touched the lives of all who knew her. She was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren in all aspects of their lives. She is survived by her loving husband Pedro of 37 years, Sons: Edward (Claudia), Pedro (Sydney), Michael (Michelle), Bobby (Dolores), and daughter Jennifer (Carlos) along with 12 grandchildren, Adrian, Patricia, Penelope, Kamryn, Jeremiah, Alyssa, Ally, Arias, Pepper, Elijah, Mia, Jett. She is also survived by her mother Janie Rocha, Brothers: Beto ( Palmitta), Eddie (Helen), and sisters: Sandra (Frank), Josie and Maria along with numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws, beloved friends and last but not least, her two dogs Nova & Luna.

She is preceded in death by her father Frank Rocha, in-laws Pedro and Hortencia Cabrera and niece Ana Marie. A celebration of AnaBel's life will be held at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels at 3520 S. Flores, Tuesday, Aug. 4th from 4-8pm. Burial Wed. Aug. 5th, 8am followed by a procession to Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.

"When we do something for someone, we go all the way!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Burial
08:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel
3520 S. Flores
San Antonio, TX 78204
(210) 533-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved