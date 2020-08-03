AnaBel Cabrera age 59, went peacefully to be with our Lord on July 26, 2020. Born October 17th, 1960 to Frank and Janie Rocha. She married her soulmate Pedro Cabrera in 1983 and raised five loving children. To all who knew her, she was an exceptionally caring woman who touched the lives of all who knew her. She was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren in all aspects of their lives. She is survived by her loving husband Pedro of 37 years, Sons: Edward (Claudia), Pedro (Sydney), Michael (Michelle), Bobby (Dolores), and daughter Jennifer (Carlos) along with 12 grandchildren, Adrian, Patricia, Penelope, Kamryn, Jeremiah, Alyssa, Ally, Arias, Pepper, Elijah, Mia, Jett. She is also survived by her mother Janie Rocha, Brothers: Beto ( Palmitta), Eddie (Helen), and sisters: Sandra (Frank), Josie and Maria along with numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws, beloved friends and last but not least, her two dogs Nova & Luna.

She is preceded in death by her father Frank Rocha, in-laws Pedro and Hortencia Cabrera and niece Ana Marie. A celebration of AnaBel's life will be held at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels at 3520 S. Flores, Tuesday, Aug. 4th from 4-8pm. Burial Wed. Aug. 5th, 8am followed by a procession to Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.

"When we do something for someone, we go all the way!