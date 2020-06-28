Anastacia Navarro Muraida passed peacefully from this life and into God's arms on June 16, 2020.She was born the second of identical twins to Josefa Weaver & Genovevo Navarro in Leon Springs, Texas on November 25. 1925. Her maternal grandmother Dolores Spencer Weaver, wife of John Alcala Weaver, was a midwife and helped to bring them into this world. She was raised with her family in Leon Springs, Graytown and later San Antonio. Through her life, she was a loving, beautiful and sweet lady. Equally though, she was headstrong and determined, learning the value of work, and was eventually employed by the US Government at Kelly AFB as a means of sending all her children to the best private high schools and colleges. Always opinionated but with a heart of gold, she was the shining example of a strong working mother. Her dedication to prayer, Christ and the Saints was undying. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years Paul Herbert Muraida and loving son Arthur Navarro Muraida, by her Weaver and Navarro grandparents and parents, her twin sister Florence Navarro Diaz, sisters Manuela Musquiz Trevino and Lilly Navarro Garcia, and brothers Manuel and Genovevo Navarro Jr. She is survived by her loving daughter Diane Muraida Garcia, sons Dennis Paul Muraida and Robert Anthony Muraida, and special 'son' Mark Long Fletcher; grandchildren Brandon David & Laurel Garcia, Ryan Paul & Jessica Garcia, great grandchildren Jayden, Brinley, Noah and Jackson Garcia. Sister-in-law Rosa Garcia Navarro and brother-in-law Daniel Herbert Muraida, and numerous nephews and nieces, all of whom had a special place in her heart. Our special love and thanks to her caretakers Rosa Lopez and family, and Naomi Hernandez and family. Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, there will be a small private service for the immediate family with a larger memorial service and celebration of her life to be held at San Fernando Cathedral at a later date.