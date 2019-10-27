|
Andrea H. Contreras passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 at the age of 86.
She was born on November 30, 1932 in Seguin, Texas. Andrea's passions in life were taking care of her family, thrifting and gardening.
She was devoted to her church serving on both St Luke's Altar Society and in their Bereavement Group. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Ramon and Guadalupe Hernandez, husband of 48 years Frank S. Contreras and siblings Ramon Hernandez, Jr., Julia Hernandez and Margarita Horton.She is loved and will be deeply missed by her daughters,
Alicia Ziff, Frances Castaneda (Luis), Laura Gonzales, Anna DeGeus (Larry) and Gloria Roberts (Steve), brother Jose Hernandez, loving friend and sister-in-law Josefina Gomez, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Prezas, Wellmed, for his kindness and care of our mother over the years and during her illness.Also, thank you to Liza
Contreras, Director of Clinical Services, Heritage Creek Assisted Living and Angela Garza, RN, Embrace Hospice, for the compassionate care given to our mother during her illness.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm.
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 family and friends will meet at St. Luke's Catholic Church at 9:30am for a Funeral Mass.
Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019