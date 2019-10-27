Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea H. Contreras


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea H. Contreras Obituary

Andrea H. Contreras passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 at the age of 86.

She was born on November 30, 1932 in Seguin, Texas. Andrea's passions in life were taking care of her family, thrifting and gardening.

She was devoted to her church serving on both St Luke's Altar Society and in their Bereavement Group. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Ramon and Guadalupe Hernandez, husband of 48 years Frank S. Contreras and siblings Ramon Hernandez, Jr., Julia Hernandez and Margarita Horton.

She is loved and will be deeply missed by her daughters,

Alicia Ziff, Frances Castaneda (Luis), Laura Gonzales, Anna DeGeus (Larry) and Gloria Roberts (Steve), brother Jose Hernandez, loving friend and sister-in-law Josefina Gomez, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Prezas, Wellmed, for his kindness and care of our mother over the years and during her illness.

Also, thank you to Liza

Contreras, Director of Clinical Services, Heritage Creek Assisted Living and Angela Garza, RN, Embrace Hospice, for the compassionate care given to our mother during her illness.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 family and friends will meet at St. Luke's Catholic Church at 9:30am for a Funeral Mass.

Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be made to the .

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now