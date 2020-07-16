Andrea Resendez was born on February 24, 1964 in Brownsville, Texas and went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 10, 2020.

She proudly served and was retired from the U.S. Army. She was an extreme motivator, our rock, full of love and a wonderful mother, sister, aunt to all her family and partners.

Andrea is survived by mother, Andrea Paz; father, Jesus Resendez; daughter, Heylie Reyna Resendez; sisters, Mary Lou Saez, Andralia Gonsalez, Angela Gomez, Rose Mary Ayala, Teresa Gomez; brothers, Jesus Resendez Jr., Felibereto Resendez, Richard Gomez and other loving family members and friends.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance.

We kindly thank you in advance.

