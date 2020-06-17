Andrea Trezza-Lutz
1964 - 2020
Andrea Trezza-Lutz passed away on June 12, 2020. Andrea is survived by her sons, Brett Mitchell-Lutz and his wife Michelle, and Ryan Lutz and girlfriend Jacklyn Ramos; grandson, Thomas Mitchell-Lutz; brother, "Chip" Trezza and his wife Inge along with their children, Anthony Trezza and his wife Abby, and Annie Trezza; beloved dog, Lil Bit; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 19 years and the love of her life; Richard Lutz; parents, Martha and Tony Trezza; and her beloved dog, Freckles. Born October 7, 1964 in Fresno, California, Andrea grew up a child of the military, traveling the world. She was involved at Woodlake Elementary where she began helping students as a PTO President, substitute teacher, and eventually becoming a teacher, where she worked for the past 15 years. When not working at the school, her sons were her life.

She loved watching the EPL with Ryan. Her elder son, Brett just welcomed his first child and she was enjoying being a "Nonna."

MEMORIAL SERVICE

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2020

4:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

Published in Express-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
