April 13, 1927 - June 21, 2019

Andree (DeDee) Legrand, age 92, passed away on Friday, June 21st 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.



Andree was born in Liege Belgium in 1927 to Georges Serulier and Claire Galasse. Upon the invasion of Germany in 1944 she had to stop school. She was lucky to secure a post as a nurses aide in a local hospital and worked there until the end of the war. She married Roger Leopold Legrand and they immigrated to the states in 1949. The couple opened a children and women's clothing store in Iowa and operated it until they moved to San Antonio in 1989.



Andree was an avid seamstress, bridge player and cook. She was a great mother and grandmother, and loved animals.



She is preceded in death by her husband Roger L. Legrand and a sister Clairette. Andree is survived by her children: Roger G. Legrand, wife Toni and Claire (Legrand) Radice, husband Ronald; sister: Paulette (Serulier) Kerstenne; niece: Anne Kerstenne Bertrand; grandchildren: Amanda Legrand, Roger Legrand, Caroline Radice-Poli, Holly Radice, Jeffrey Radice, and Theodore Radice; and great grand children: Jade and Layla Poli, and Zeynabou Thiam.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019