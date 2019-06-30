San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Andree Legrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andree Marie Serulier Legrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andree Marie Serulier Legrand Obituary
April 13, 1927 - June 21, 2019
Andree (DeDee) Legrand, age 92, passed away on Friday, June 21st 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

Andree was born in Liege Belgium in 1927 to Georges Serulier and Claire Galasse. Upon the invasion of Germany in 1944 she had to stop school. She was lucky to secure a post as a nurses aide in a local hospital and worked there until the end of the war. She married Roger Leopold Legrand and they immigrated to the states in 1949. The couple opened a children and women's clothing store in Iowa and operated it until they moved to San Antonio in 1989.

Andree was an avid seamstress, bridge player and cook. She was a great mother and grandmother, and loved animals.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roger L. Legrand and a sister Clairette. Andree is survived by her children: Roger G. Legrand, wife Toni and Claire (Legrand) Radice, husband Ronald; sister: Paulette (Serulier) Kerstenne; niece: Anne Kerstenne Bertrand; grandchildren: Amanda Legrand, Roger Legrand, Caroline Radice-Poli, Holly Radice, Jeffrey Radice, and Theodore Radice; and great grand children: Jade and Layla Poli, and Zeynabou Thiam.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now