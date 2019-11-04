|
To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under Heaven; A time to be born and so it was that on 23rd September 1989 Andreen Nicole McDonald was born in Port Antonio Jamaica to her parents Hyacinth Ferron and Paul Anderson.
Andreen attended Norwich Primary School and Titchfield High School. Andreen excelled academically in both schools. She received an Associates Degree in Business Studies with a major in Marketing from Excelsior Community College. Andreen migrated to the USA where she completed her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Texas San Antonio.
Building on her passion for ownership and using the lessons she learned in life and school, after graduation at the age of 22, she started her own business in San Antonio, Texas known as Starlight Homes Assisted Living.
To family, friends and those she cared for Andreen was known as a young woman with boundless optimism, joy, vivacity and humour.
She had a deep capacity for caring, thoughtfulness, being selfless and showing affection. She was courageous. Andreen had a unique ability to quickly forge meaningful relationships with whomever she met.
Andreen leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Alayna McDonald; her mother Hyacinth Ferron; her father Paul Anderson; stepmother Paulette Afflick-Anderson; grandfather Clinton Anderson; sister Cindy Johnson; aunts Lorna Anderson, Donnett Anderson, Dr Dian Williams; uncles Patrick Anderson, Luke Wooley; nieces Shakira Smith, Shontae Smith, Sasha Huslin, Jenelle Brown, Zhair Anderson; nephews Joshua Daley, Niko Daley; cousins and host of other relatives and friends.
Farewell Service to celebrate the life of Andreen McDonald will be held on: Saturday 7th December 2019 at 11.30am at Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas 78218
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to Norwich Primary School (Andreen's Elementary School in Jamaica).
All donations will be used to supplement the Education Technologies at the school and can be made by cheque/money order payable to Norwich Primary School.
These donations will be received by the family on the day of the funeral.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 4, 2019