December 5, 1934 - February 16, 2019
Andres C. Cortez Sr. born on December 5, 1934 in Runge, Texas entered into rest on February 16, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Mr. Cortez served 30 years in the U.S. Army Reserves and Texas National Guard. He retired as a Staff Sergeant. He served in the Transportation Department as a Wheel and Vehicle Mechanic, Maintenance, Driver, and Motor Transport Specialist. He served 30 years Civil service at Fort Sam Houston as an Electric Motor Repairman. As a St. Patrick COPS leader, he served the community for many years helping families with housing needs. He was preceded in death by his son, David Cortez and granddaughter Victoria Grace Casillas. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beatrice G. Cortez, children, Patricia (Daniel) Flores and their son, Matthew; Mary Elizabeth (Steve) Garcia and their children, Gregory (Alexa) Garcia, Raquel Garcia, Jacob Garcia; Andres (Ana Maria) Cortez Jr. and their children, Diego Cortez and Evelia Cortez; Victoria (Samuel) Casillas and their children, SGT. Malachi Moreno, Jhordan Casillas, Travis Casillas, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Funeral Chapels. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the interment to follow at San Fernando II. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019