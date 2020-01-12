|
|
Andres Sifuentes Contreras, born in Three Rivers, TX on April 21, 1932, passed away peacefully on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at age 87 in Redondo Beach, CA. Andres is survived by his wife of 55 years, Esperanza Contreras, his daughters Rose Contreras, Sylvia Kress and Jeannie Quiroz, five grandchildren Corrine Castillo, Matthew Daniels, Colton Retzloff, Maya Contreras and Cory Kaplan and three great-grandchildren Darla and Dylan Daniels and Foster Retzloff. The eldest brother of 9 siblings, Andres is survived by his brothers and sisters Petra Kaplan, Jose Contreras, Santiago Contreras, Adela Lopez, Antonia Peters, Estela Hernandez, Rosa Contreras and Sylvia Badillo. During his life, Andres ran a successful contracting business and was a leader in his church and mentor to many who respected and admired him for his impact on their lives.
SERVICES Visitation will be held FROM 9:00AM – 11:00AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with services at 11:00AM on the same day. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020