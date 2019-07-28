Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Andres G. Velarde


1941 - 2019
Andres G. Velarde Obituary
February 2, 1941 - July 24, 2019
Andres G. Velarde born on February 2, 1941 passed away on July 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife & son Paula and Lee Velarde; daughter Melinda; parents Jose & Refugia Velarde and brothers Manuel and Guadalupe. He is survived by his daughter Molly and numerous grandchildren; siblings Jose, Frank, George, Sulema and Rosa; numerous nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by family and friends. A visitation will be on Monday July 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Trevino funeral home on 226 Cupples Rd. with a rosary at 7:00 pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m for a mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
